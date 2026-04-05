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Riley Greene
Detroit Tigers

Riley Greene

Detroit Tigers • #31 CF

Riley Greene And Tigers Square Off Against Cardinals On April 5

Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Comerica Park, on Sunday, April 5 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Greene has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Greene is hitting for a .226 BA, .314 OBP and .323 SLG with a 17.1% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .637 and he has scored six runs. In 35 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals will send Kyle Leahy (0-1) to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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