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Riley Greene
Detroit Tigers

Riley Greene

Detroit Tigers • #31 CF

Riley Greene And Tigers Square Off Against Cardinals On April 3

Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers will face the St. Louis Cardinals at Comerica Park, on Friday, April 3 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Greene has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Greene is hitting for a .200 BA, .259 OBP and .280 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .539 and he has scored four runs. In 27 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in four runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Diamondbacks.

Michael McGreevy (0-0) gets the start for the Cardinals, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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