Riley Greene And Tigers Square Off Against Cardinals On April 3

Greene is hitting for a .200 BA, .259 OBP and .280 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .539 and he has scored four runs. In 27 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in four runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Diamondbacks.

Michael McGreevy (0-0) gets the start for the Cardinals, his second of the season.

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