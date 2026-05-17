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Riley Greene
Detroit Tigers

Riley Greene

Detroit Tigers • #31 CF

Riley Greene And Tigers Square Off Against Blue Jays On May 17

Riley Greene and his Detroit Tigers will face the Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park, on Sunday, May 17 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Greene has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Greene is hitting for a .327 BA, .419 OBP and .485 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .904, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 27 runs. In 191 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Kevin Gausman (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 10th start of the season. He has a 4.03 ERA in 51 1/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Riley Greene

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