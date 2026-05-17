Riley Greene And Tigers Square Off Against Blue Jays On May 17

Greene is hitting for a .327 BA, .419 OBP and .485 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .904, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 27 runs. In 191 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Kevin Gausman (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 10th start of the season. He has a 4.03 ERA in 51 1/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.

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