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Riley Greene
Detroit Tigers

Riley Greene

Detroit Tigers • #31 CF

Riley Greene And Tigers Take On Athletics On July 9

Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers will take on the Athletics at Comerica Park, on Thursday, July 9 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Greene has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Greene is hitting for a .292 BA, .380 OBP and .470 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .850 and he has scored 46 runs. In 384 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 45 runs. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Jack Perkins (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his seventh start of the season. He has a 6.75 ERA in 54 2/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Riley Greene

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