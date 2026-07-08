Riley Greene And Tigers Take On Athletics On July 8

Greene is hitting for a .289 BA, .376 OBP and .468 SLG with a 26.8% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .844 and he has scored 46 runs. In 380 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 44 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Athletics.

Jeffrey Springs gets the start for the Athletics, his 19th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 5.79 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched.

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