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Riley Greene
Detroit Tigers

Riley Greene

Detroit Tigers • #31 CF

Riley Greene And Tigers Play Athletics On July 7

Riley Greene and his Detroit Tigers will take on the Athletics at Comerica Park, on Tuesday, July 7 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Greene has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Greene is hitting for a .292 BA, .380 OBP and .474 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .854 and he has scored 46 runs. In 376 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 44 runs. In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (3 for 4 with a triple, a home run and four RBIs) against the Rangers.

The Athletics will send J.T. Ginn (7-4) out to make his 17th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.04 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Riley Greene

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