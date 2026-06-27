Riley Greene And Tigers Take On Astros On June 27

Greene is hitting for a .288 BA, .382 OBP and .434 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .816 and he has scored 40 runs. In 343 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Astros.

Kai-Wei Teng (4-6) takes the mound for the Astros in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.03 ERA in 60 1/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.

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