Riley Greene And Tigers Square Off Against Astros On June 16
Riley Greene and his Detroit Tigers will face the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Tuesday, June 16 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Greene has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Greene is hitting for a .296 BA, .387 OBP and .450 SLG with a 28.5% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .837 and he has scored 36 runs. In 302 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 33 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Astros.
The Astros will look to Hunter Brown (1-0) in his third start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.