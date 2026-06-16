Riley Greene And Tigers Square Off Against Astros On June 16

Greene is hitting for a .296 BA, .387 OBP and .450 SLG with a 28.5% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .837 and he has scored 36 runs. In 302 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 33 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

The Astros will look to Hunter Brown (1-0) in his third start of the season.

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