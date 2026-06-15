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Riley Greene
Detroit Tigers

Riley Greene

Detroit Tigers • #31 CF

Riley Greene And Tigers Take On Astros On June 15

Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers will take on the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Monday, June 15 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Greene has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Greene is hitting for a .297 BA, .387 OBP and .453 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .840 and he has scored 36 runs. In 297 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Guardians.

Kai-Wei Teng makes the start for the Astros, his eighth of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.71 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Riley Greene

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