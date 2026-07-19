Riley Greene And Tigers Play Angels On July 19

Greene is hitting for a .286 BA, .377 OBP and .460 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .837 and he has scored 49 runs. In 408 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 46 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Angels.

Ryan Johnson (1-4 with a 6.75 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his seventh of the season.

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