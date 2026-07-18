Riley Greene And Tigers Square Off Against Angels On July 18

Greene is hitting for a .288 BA, .381 OBP and .464 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .845 and he has scored 49 runs. In 404 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 45 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Grayson Rodriguez gets the start for the Angels, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 7.55 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.

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