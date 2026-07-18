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Riley Greene
Detroit Tigers

Riley Greene

Detroit Tigers • #31 CF

Riley Greene And Tigers Square Off Against Angels On July 18

Riley Greene and his Detroit Tigers will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Saturday, July 18 at 10:07 p.m. ET. Greene has +260 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Greene is hitting for a .288 BA, .381 OBP and .464 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .845 and he has scored 49 runs. In 404 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 45 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Grayson Rodriguez gets the start for the Angels, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 7.55 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Riley Greene

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