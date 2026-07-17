Riley Greene And Tigers Play Angels On July 17

Greene is hitting for a .288 BA, .380 OBP and .462 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .842 and he has scored 48 runs. In 400 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 45 runs. He is back in action for the first time since July 12, when he went 1 for 4 against the Phillies.

Reid Detmers (3-6 with a 4.39 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 20th of the season.

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