Richie Palacios And Rays Square Off Against Orioles On May 20

Palacios is hitting for a .269 BA, .389 OBP and .346 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 13.7% walk rate. His OPS is .736 and he has scored 11 runs. In 95 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 11 runs. Palacios has recorded five steals on eight attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Shane Baz makes the start for the Orioles, his 10th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 5.26 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched.

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