Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Face Yankees On June 10

Hoskins is hitting for a .193 BA, .346 OBP and .386 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and an 18.4% walk rate. His OPS is .732 and he has scored 23 runs. In 185 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 24 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Carlos Rodon makes the start for the Yankees, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 2.88 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.