Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Face White Sox On July 3

Hoskins is hitting for a .181 BA, .318 OBP and .352 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 15.9% walk rate. His OPS is .670 and he has scored 25 runs. In 245 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the White Sox.

Anthony Kay gets the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 4.50 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.

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