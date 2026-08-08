Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Take On White Sox On Aug. 8

Hoskins is hitting for a .177 BA, .307 OBP and .375 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and a 15% walk rate. His OPS is .682 and he has scored 32 runs. In 300 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Anthony Kay (8-5) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 4.09 ERA in 110 2/3 innings pitched, with 90 strikeouts.

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