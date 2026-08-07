Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Take On White Sox On Aug. 7

Hoskins is hitting for a .176 BA, .307 OBP and .377 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .684 and he has scored 31 runs. In 296 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Mets.

Noah Schultz gets the start for the White Sox, his 14th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 5.82 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.

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