Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Square Off Against Twins On May 8
Rhys Hoskins and his Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field, on Friday, May 8 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Hoskins has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Hoskins is hitting for a .200 BA, .343 OBP and .376 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 17.1% walk rate. His OPS is .719 and he has scored 15 runs. In 105 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 13 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Royals.
Connor Prielipp makes the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.