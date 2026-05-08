Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Square Off Against Twins On May 8

Hoskins is hitting for a .200 BA, .343 OBP and .376 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 17.1% walk rate. His OPS is .719 and he has scored 15 runs. In 105 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 13 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Royals.

Connor Prielipp makes the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.

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