Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Square Off Against Twins On July 9

Hoskins is hitting for a .181 BA, .320 OBP and .371 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 16.2% walk rate. His OPS is .692 and he has scored 28 runs. In 259 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Twins.

Bailey Ober (6-3 with a 4.59 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.