Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Take On Twins On July 8

Hoskins is hitting for a .180 BA, .319 OBP and .359 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 16.1% walk rate. His OPS is .678 and he has scored 27 runs. In 254 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 30 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Twins.

Connor Prielipp (2-5 with a 4.96 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.