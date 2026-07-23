Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Square Off Against Twins On July 23

Hoskins is hitting for a .181 BA, .312 OBP and .383 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .695 and he has scored 30 runs. In 276 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Twins.

Taj Bradley (9-4) is trying for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 20th start of the season. He has a 3.85 ERA in 107 2/3 innings pitched, with 124 strikeouts.

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