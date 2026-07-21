Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Play Twins On July 21

Hoskins is hitting for a .182 BA, .314 OBP and .387 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and a 15.3% walk rate. His OPS is .701 and he has scored 30 runs. In 274 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 33 runs. He smacked two homers in his previous appearance (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Twins.

The Twins will send Kendry Rojas (1-1) out to make his third start of the season.

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