FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Rhys Hoskins
Cleveland Guardians

Rhys Hoskins

Cleveland Guardians • #8 1B

Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Square Off Against Twins On July 20

Rhys Hoskins and the Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field, on Monday, July 20 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Hoskins has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Hoskins is hitting for a .177 BA, .312 OBP and .359 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 15.6% walk rate. His OPS is .671 and he has scored 28 runs. In 269 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 31 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Pirates.

Joe Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his 21st of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.34 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rhys Hoskins

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Cleveland GuardiansRecent Cleveland Guardians Player News

View All Cleveland Guardians Player News