Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Square Off Against Twins On July 20
Rhys Hoskins and the Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field, on Monday, July 20 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Hoskins has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Hoskins is hitting for a .177 BA, .312 OBP and .359 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 15.6% walk rate. His OPS is .671 and he has scored 28 runs. In 269 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 31 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Pirates.
Joe Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his 21st of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.34 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.