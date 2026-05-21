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Rhys Hoskins
Cleveland Guardians

Rhys Hoskins

Cleveland Guardians • #8 1B

Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Face Tigers On May 21

Rhys Hoskins and the Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Thursday, May 21 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Hoskins has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Hoskins is hitting for a .192 BA, .353 OBP and .375 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and a 19.9% walk rate. His OPS is .728 and he has scored 19 runs. In 136 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Casey Mize (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 2.43 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rhys Hoskins

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