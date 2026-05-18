Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Play Tigers On May 18

Hoskins is hitting for a .196 BA, .367 OBP and .381 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 21.1% walk rate. His OPS is .749 and he has scored 19 runs. In 128 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 0 with an RBI) against the Reds.

Framber Valdez gets the start for the Tigers, his 10th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.32 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 50 2/3 innings pitched.

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