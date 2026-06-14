Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Play Tigers On June 14

Hoskins is hitting for a .185 BA, .330 OBP and .369 SLG with a 28.4% strikeout rate and a 17.3% walk rate. His OPS is .699 and he has scored 24 runs. In 197 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 24 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

Casey Mize (2-3 with a 2.27 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 10th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.