FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Rhys Hoskins
Cleveland Guardians

Rhys Hoskins

Cleveland Guardians • #8 1B

Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Face Tigers On June 13

Rhys Hoskins and his Cleveland Guardians will take on the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field, on Saturday, June 13 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Hoskins has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Hoskins is hitting for a .190 BA, .337 OBP and .379 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 17.6% walk rate. His OPS is .716 and he has scored 24 runs. In 193 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 24 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

The Tigers are sending Tarik Skubal (3-2) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.70 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 43 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rhys Hoskins

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Cleveland GuardiansRecent Cleveland Guardians Player News

View All Cleveland Guardians Player News