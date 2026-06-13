Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Face Tigers On June 13

Hoskins is hitting for a .190 BA, .337 OBP and .379 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 17.6% walk rate. His OPS is .716 and he has scored 24 runs. In 193 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 24 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

The Tigers are sending Tarik Skubal (3-2) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.70 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 43 1/3 innings pitched.

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