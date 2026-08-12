Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Square Off Against Tigers On Aug. 12

Hoskins is hitting for a .181 BA, .309 OBP and .386 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 15% walk rate. His OPS is .695 and he has scored 33 runs. In 307 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 38 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Tigers.

The Tigers are sending Framber Valdez (7-7) to the mound to make his 24th start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 4.17 ERA and 103 strikeouts through 127 1/3 innings pitched.

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