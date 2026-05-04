Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Square Off Against Royals On May 4

Hoskins is hitting for a .213 BA, .362 OBP and .373 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and an 18.1% walk rate. His OPS is .735 and he has scored 14 runs. In 94 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 2 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Michael Wacha (2-2 with a 3.13 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his seventh of the season.

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