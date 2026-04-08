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Rhys Hoskins
Cleveland Guardians

Rhys Hoskins

Cleveland Guardians • #8 1B

Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Square Off Against Royals On April 8

Rhys Hoskins and the Cleveland Guardians will face the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field, on Wednesday, April 8 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Hoskins has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Hoskins is hitting for a .174 BA, .345 OBP and .261 SLG with a 41.4% strikeout rate and a 20.7% walk rate. His OPS is .606 and he has scored two runs. In 29 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Royals.

Cole Ragans (0-2) pitches for the Royals to make his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rhys Hoskins

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