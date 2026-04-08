Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Square Off Against Royals On April 8

Hoskins is hitting for a .174 BA, .345 OBP and .261 SLG with a 41.4% strikeout rate and a 20.7% walk rate. His OPS is .606 and he has scored two runs. In 29 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Royals.

Cole Ragans (0-2) pitches for the Royals to make his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.