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Rhys Hoskins
Cleveland Guardians

Rhys Hoskins

Cleveland Guardians • #8 1B

Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Square Off Against Royals On April 7

Rhys Hoskins and his Cleveland Guardians will take on the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field, on Tuesday, April 7 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Hoskins has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday morning.

What It Means

Hoskins is hitting for a .200 BA, .385 OBP and .300 SLG with a 34.6% strikeout rate and a 23.1% walk rate. His OPS is .685 and he has scored two runs. In 26 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Royals.

Noah Cameron (1-0) makes the start for the Royals, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rhys Hoskins

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