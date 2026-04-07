Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Square Off Against Royals On April 7

Hoskins is hitting for a .200 BA, .385 OBP and .300 SLG with a 34.6% strikeout rate and a 23.1% walk rate. His OPS is .685 and he has scored two runs. In 26 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Royals.

Noah Cameron (1-0) makes the start for the Royals, his second of the season.

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