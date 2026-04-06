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Rhys Hoskins
Cleveland Guardians

Rhys Hoskins

Cleveland Guardians • #8 1B

Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Take On Royals On April 6

Rhys Hoskins and the Cleveland Guardians will face the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field, on Monday, April 6 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Hoskins has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Hoskins is hitting for a .250 BA, .455 OBP and .375 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and a 27.3% walk rate. His OPS is .830 and he has scored two runs. In 22 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Cubs.

The Royals are sending Michael Wacha (0-0) out to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rhys Hoskins

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