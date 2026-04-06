Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Take On Royals On April 6

Hoskins is hitting for a .250 BA, .455 OBP and .375 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and a 27.3% walk rate. His OPS is .830 and he has scored two runs. In 22 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Cubs.

The Royals are sending Michael Wacha (0-0) out to make his second start of the season.

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