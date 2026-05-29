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Rhys Hoskins
Cleveland Guardians

Rhys Hoskins

Cleveland Guardians • #8 1B

Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Square Off Against Red Sox On May 29

Rhys Hoskins and the Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field, on Friday, May 29 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Hoskins has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Hoskins is hitting for a .189 BA, .335 OBP and .385 SLG with a 29% strikeout rate and an 18.1% walk rate. His OPS is .721 and he has scored 20 runs. In 155 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Nationals.

Tyler Samaniego starts for the first time this season for the Red Sox.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rhys Hoskins

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