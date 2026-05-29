Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Square Off Against Red Sox On May 29

Hoskins is hitting for a .189 BA, .335 OBP and .385 SLG with a 29% strikeout rate and an 18.1% walk rate. His OPS is .721 and he has scored 20 runs. In 155 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Nationals.

Tyler Samaniego starts for the first time this season for the Red Sox.

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