Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Play Rays On July 25
Rhys Hoskins and the Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Saturday, July 25 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Hoskins has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Hoskins is hitting for a .174 BA, .305 OBP and .370 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and a 15.1% walk rate. His OPS is .675 and he has scored 30 runs. In 285 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 33 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Rays.
Nick Martinez (9-2 with a 2.59 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 111 1/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Rays, his 20th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.