Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Play Rays On July 25

Hoskins is hitting for a .174 BA, .305 OBP and .370 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and a 15.1% walk rate. His OPS is .675 and he has scored 30 runs. In 285 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 33 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Nick Martinez (9-2 with a 2.59 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 111 1/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Rays, his 20th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.