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Rhys Hoskins
Cleveland Guardians

Rhys Hoskins

Cleveland Guardians • #8 1B

Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Face Rays On July 24

Rhys Hoskins and the Cleveland Guardians will face the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Friday, July 24 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Hoskins has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Hoskins is hitting for a .177 BA, .310 OBP and .377 SLG with a 31.7% strikeout rate and a 15.3% walk rate. His OPS is .686 and he has scored 30 runs. In 281 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Twins.

Shane McClanahan (8-6 with a 3.16 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 19th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rhys Hoskins

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