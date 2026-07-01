Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Take On Rangers On July 1

Hoskins is hitting for a .185 BA, .318 OBP and .359 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and a 15.5% walk rate. His OPS is .677 and he has scored 25 runs. In 239 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

The Rangers are sending MacKenzie Gore (5-6) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.05 ERA and 97 strikeouts through 91 2/3 innings pitched.

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