Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Take On Pirates On July 19

Hoskins is hitting for a .177 BA, .312 OBP and .359 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 15.6% walk rate. His OPS is .671 and he has scored 28 runs. In 269 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 31 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 2) against the Pirates.

Paul Skenes makes the start for the Pirates, his 21st of the season. He is 8-8 with a 3.57 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 108 1/3 innings pitched.

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