Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Take On Pirates On July 19
Rhys Hoskins and the Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Progressive Field, on Sunday, July 19 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Hoskins has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Hoskins is hitting for a .177 BA, .312 OBP and .359 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 15.6% walk rate. His OPS is .671 and he has scored 28 runs. In 269 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 31 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 2) against the Pirates.
Paul Skenes makes the start for the Pirates, his 21st of the season. He is 8-8 with a 3.57 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 108 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.