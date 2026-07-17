Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Square Off Against Pirates On July 17

Hoskins is hitting for a .178 BA, .316 OBP and .364 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 16% walk rate. His OPS is .680 and he has scored 28 runs. In 263 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his most recent action (on July 10 against the Marlins) he went 0 for 4.

The Pirates are sending Jared Jones (1-1) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.37 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.

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