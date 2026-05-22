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Rhys Hoskins
Cleveland Guardians

Rhys Hoskins

Cleveland Guardians • #8 1B

Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Play Phillies On May 22

Rhys Hoskins and the Cleveland Guardians will take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Friday, May 22 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Hoskins has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Hoskins is hitting for a .185 BA, .343 OBP and .361 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and a 19.3% walk rate. His OPS is .704 and he has scored 19 runs. In 140 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

Cristopher Sanchez gets the start for the Phillies, his 11th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 1.82 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rhys Hoskins

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