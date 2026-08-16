FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Rhys Hoskins
Cleveland Guardians

Rhys Hoskins

Cleveland Guardians • #8 1B

Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Take On Padres On Aug. 16

Rhys Hoskins and the Cleveland Guardians will square off against the San Diego Padres at Progressive Field, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Hoskins has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Hoskins is hitting for a .179 BA, .306 OBP and .381 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is .688 and he has scored 33 runs. In 310 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 38 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Tigers.

The Padres will send Casey Mize (4-7) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 4-7 with a 3.38 ERA and 92 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rhys Hoskins

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Cleveland GuardiansRecent Cleveland Guardians Player News

View All Cleveland Guardians Player News