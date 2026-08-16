Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Take On Padres On Aug. 16
Rhys Hoskins and the Cleveland Guardians will square off against the San Diego Padres at Progressive Field, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Hoskins has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Hoskins is hitting for a .179 BA, .306 OBP and .381 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is .688 and he has scored 33 runs. In 310 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 38 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Tigers.
The Padres will send Casey Mize (4-7) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 4-7 with a 3.38 ERA and 92 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.