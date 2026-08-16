Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Take On Padres On Aug. 16

Hoskins is hitting for a .179 BA, .306 OBP and .381 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is .688 and he has scored 33 runs. In 310 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 38 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Tigers.

The Padres will send Casey Mize (4-7) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 4-7 with a 3.38 ERA and 92 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.

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