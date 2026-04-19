Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Square Off Against Orioles On April 19

Hoskins is hitting for a .204 BA, .339 OBP and .367 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and a 16.9% walk rate. His OPS is .706 and he has scored eight runs. In 59 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Orioles.

Trevor Rogers (2-1 with a 3.04 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season.

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