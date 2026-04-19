Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Square Off Against Orioles On April 19
Rhys Hoskins and his Cleveland Guardians will take on the Baltimore Orioles at Progressive Field, on Sunday, April 19 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Hoskins has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Hoskins is hitting for a .204 BA, .339 OBP and .367 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and a 16.9% walk rate. His OPS is .706 and he has scored eight runs. In 59 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Orioles.
Trevor Rogers (2-1 with a 3.04 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.