Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Take On Mets On Aug. 4
Rhys Hoskins and the Cleveland Guardians will face the New York Mets at Progressive Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Hoskins has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Hoskins is hitting for a .179 BA, .312 OBP and .383 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate. His OPS is .695 and he has scored 31 runs. In 292 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 36 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the Diamondbacks.
Sean Manaea (2-5) takes the mound for the Mets in his 10th start of the season. He has a 4.42 ERA in 91 2/3 innings pitched, with 88 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.