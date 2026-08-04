Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Take On Mets On Aug. 4

Hoskins is hitting for a .179 BA, .312 OBP and .383 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate. His OPS is .695 and he has scored 31 runs. In 292 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 36 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Sean Manaea (2-5) takes the mound for the Mets in his 10th start of the season. He has a 4.42 ERA in 91 2/3 innings pitched, with 88 strikeouts.

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