Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Square Off Against Marlins On July 10
Rhys Hoskins and the Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Friday, July 10 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Hoskins has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Hoskins is hitting for a .181 BA, .320 OBP and .371 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 16.2% walk rate. His OPS is .692 and he has scored 28 runs. In 259 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 31 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Twins.
Sandy Alcantara (10-4 with a 4.00 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 20th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.