Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Square Off Against Marlins On July 10

Hoskins is hitting for a .181 BA, .320 OBP and .371 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 16.2% walk rate. His OPS is .692 and he has scored 28 runs. In 259 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 31 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Twins.

Sandy Alcantara (10-4 with a 4.00 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 20th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.