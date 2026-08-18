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Rhys Hoskins
Cleveland Guardians

Rhys Hoskins

Cleveland Guardians • #8 1B

Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Play Giants On Aug. 18

Rhys Hoskins and his Cleveland Guardians will face the San Francisco Giants at Progressive Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Hoskins has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Hoskins is hitting for a .178 BA, .307 OBP and .378 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 15% walk rate. His OPS is .685 and he has scored 33 runs. In 313 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 38 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Padres.

Carson Whisenhunt gets the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season. He is 3-3 with a 6.11 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 28 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rhys Hoskins

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