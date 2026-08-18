Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Play Giants On Aug. 18

Hoskins is hitting for a .178 BA, .307 OBP and .378 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 15% walk rate. His OPS is .685 and he has scored 33 runs. In 313 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 38 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Padres.

Carson Whisenhunt gets the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season. He is 3-3 with a 6.11 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 28 2/3 innings pitched.

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