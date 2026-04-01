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Rhys Hoskins
Cleveland Guardians

Rhys Hoskins

Cleveland Guardians • #8 1B

Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Square Off Against Dodgers On April 1

Rhys Hoskins and the Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Wednesday, April 1 at 8:20 p.m. ET. Hoskins has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Hoskins had a .237 BA, .332 OBP and .416 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .748 and he scored 30 runs. In 328 plate appearances, he hit 12 home runs and drove in 43 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (1-0) gets the start for the Dodgers, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rhys Hoskins

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