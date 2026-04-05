Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Take On Cubs On April 5

Hoskins had a .237 BA, .332 OBP and .416 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .748 and he scored 30 runs. In 328 plate appearances, he hit 12 home runs and drove in 43 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

Edward Cabrera (1-0) pitches for the Cubs to make his second start this season.