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Rhys Hoskins
Cleveland Guardians

Rhys Hoskins

Cleveland Guardians • #8 1B

Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Take On Cubs On April 4

Rhys Hoskins and the Cleveland Guardians will face the Chicago Cubs at Progressive Field, on Saturday, April 4 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Hoskins has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Hoskins had a .237 BA, .332 OBP and .416 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .748 and he scored 30 runs. In 328 plate appearances, he hit 12 home runs and drove in 43 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

The Cubs will look to Shota Imanaga (0-1) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rhys Hoskins

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