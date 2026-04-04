Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Take On Cubs On April 4
Rhys Hoskins and the Cleveland Guardians will face the Chicago Cubs at Progressive Field, on Saturday, April 4 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Hoskins has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Hoskins had a .237 BA, .332 OBP and .416 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .748 and he scored 30 runs. In 328 plate appearances, he hit 12 home runs and drove in 43 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.
The Cubs will look to Shota Imanaga (0-1) in his second start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.