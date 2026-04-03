Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Play Cubs On April 3

Hoskins had a .237 BA, .332 OBP and .416 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .748 and he scored 30 runs. In 328 plate appearances, he hit 12 home runs and drove in 43 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

The Cubs will look to Cade Horton (1-0) in his second start this season.

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