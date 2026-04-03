Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Play Cubs On April 3
Rhys Hoskins and his Cleveland Guardians will take on the Chicago Cubs at Progressive Field, on Friday, April 3 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Hoskins has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.
What It Means
Hoskins had a .237 BA, .332 OBP and .416 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .748 and he scored 30 runs. In 328 plate appearances, he hit 12 home runs and drove in 43 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.
The Cubs will look to Cade Horton (1-0) in his second start this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.