Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Play Cardinals On April 13

Hoskins is hitting for a .231 BA, .333 OBP and .436 SLG with a 31.1% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .769 and he has scored five runs. In 45 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Braves.

Matthew Liberatore gets the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 3.38 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.

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