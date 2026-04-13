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Rhys Hoskins
Cleveland Guardians

Rhys Hoskins

Cleveland Guardians • #8 1B

Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Play Cardinals On April 13

Rhys Hoskins and his Cleveland Guardians will face the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Monday, April 13 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Hoskins has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Hoskins is hitting for a .231 BA, .333 OBP and .436 SLG with a 31.1% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .769 and he has scored five runs. In 45 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Braves.

Matthew Liberatore gets the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 3.38 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rhys Hoskins

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