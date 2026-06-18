Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Take On Brewers On June 18

Hoskins is hitting for a .182 BA, .322 OBP and .364 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and a 16.6% walk rate. His OPS is .686 and he has scored 24 runs. In 205 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 24 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

Shane Drohan makes the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.59 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.

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