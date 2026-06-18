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Rhys Hoskins
Cleveland Guardians

Rhys Hoskins

Cleveland Guardians • #8 1B

Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Take On Brewers On June 18

Rhys Hoskins and his Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Thursday, June 18 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Hoskins has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Hoskins is hitting for a .182 BA, .322 OBP and .364 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and a 16.6% walk rate. His OPS is .686 and he has scored 24 runs. In 205 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 24 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

Shane Drohan makes the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.59 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rhys Hoskins

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